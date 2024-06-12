Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs Shines at CNFR

Ira Dickinson is no stranger to Wyoming rodeo with his family ranching south of Rock Springs for 6 generations. Dickinson had a night to remember at the College National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday night in the saddle bronc with a 84.5. That vaulted him into the lead in the average at 234 and pretty much punched his ticket to the championship short-go on Saturday at the Ford Center in Casper.

Dickinson attended Green River High School and wrestled in his high school days. He competes for Tarleton State in Texas after transferring over from Oklahoma Panhandle State. Dickinson also has been on the PRCA tour and placed first in the Will Rogers Stampede in Oklahoma earlier this year.

He's now in a position to win a national collegiate title and he really got a nice draw on Tuesday. Needless to say, he had a really good night

K2 Radio logo
Get our free mobile app

College National Finals Rodeo-Tuesday

College National Finals Rodeo-Tuesday

Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino

Ira Dickinson-Tarleton State
loading...
Filed Under: Casper, College National Finals Rodeo, wyoming
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Sports, Wyoming News

More From K2 Radio