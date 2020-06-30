Shooting Death of Rock Springs Woman Under Investigation

Law enforcement officers in Sweetwater County are investigating the shooting death of a Rock Springs woman, but few details have been made public.

The woman, who was in her forties, died late Monday evening at a private residence in the 100 Block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated Clearview Acres neighborhood east of Rock Springs.

Deputies and detectives remained at the scene as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Further information has not been released.