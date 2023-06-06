Wyoming Man Dead After Crashing Into SUV, Tree

A Wyoming man is dead after crashing his pickup in Green River, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, in the 300 block of East Flaming Gorge Way.

According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Ernest Adams was behind the wheel of an eastbound Chevrolet S-10 when he crossed over into the westbound lane, struck a Nissan Rouge, and then hit a tree.

Adams, who was not wearing his seat belt, was reportedly taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs where he died from his injuries.

The SUV driver was not injured in the crash.

The summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

According to his obituary, Adams spent the last four years in Kemmerer, where he charmed his way into the hearts of many.

He enjoyed creating all sorts of things, building model ships, bowling, and shooting and liked exchanging stories about anything he could think of.

"He had tons of life-long friends and will be dearly missed," his obituary reads.

Of the 57 people who have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, seven, or 12.28%, have died in crashes in Sweetwater County.