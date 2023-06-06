Wyoming Man Dead After Crashing Into SUV, Tree

A Wyoming man is dead after crashing his pickup in Green River, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, in the 300 block of East Flaming Gorge Way.

According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Ernest Adams was behind the wheel of an eastbound Chevrolet S-10 when he crossed over into the westbound lane, struck a Nissan Rouge, and then hit a tree.

Adams, who was not wearing his seat belt, was reportedly taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs where he died from his injuries.

The SUV driver was not injured in the crash.

The summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

According to his obituary, Adams spent the last four years in Kemmerer, where he charmed his way into the hearts of many.

He enjoyed creating all sorts of things, building model ships, bowling, and shooting and liked exchanging stories about anything he could think of.

"He had tons of life-long friends and will be dearly missed," his obituary reads.

Of the 57 people who have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, seven, or 12.28%, have died in crashes in Sweetwater County.

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.



Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.
