ROAD CLOSED: Multi-Vehicle Crash on Old Glenrock Highway at Milepost 180

There is a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries on Highway 20-26-87, also known as Old Glenrock Highway, at milepost 180 east of Edniss Kimball Wilkins State Park near C&Y Transportation. This according to Public Information officer with the Natrona County Sheriffs Office, Kiera Grogan.

Deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol, EMS personnel, and Evansville Police have responded. The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Please AVOID the area completely and seek alternate routes for travel. More information will be provided when it is available and apropriate.

Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park is currently unavailable.

