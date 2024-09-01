Riverton man sentenced for stealing ammunition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Riverton man James Herman Bell was recently sentenced for stealing ammunition. He was sentenced to be imprisoned until May 5, 2025, with three years of supervised release to follow.

According to court documents, Bell, 51, was seen stealing the ammo by employees at the Riverton store. The Riverton Police Department was dispatched and given descriptions of two men. RPD located the men a few blocks away. They each turned over the items they had taken without paying.

Bell had taken a 20-round box of .358 rifle ammunition. He was already a convicted felon, and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

Bell was indicted on Nov. 15, 2023, and pleaded guilty on May 31.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposedthe sentence on Aug. 28.