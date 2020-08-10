Residents Temporarily Displaced After Cooking Fire in Casper Home

The Casper Fire-EMS Department says "unattended cooking" is the culprit in a fire that damaged a home in west Casper.

According to a Monday evening news release, firefighters responded to the 3400 Block of Stage Coach drive for a reported structure fire at 5:48 p.m. The caller reported a fire in the home's kitchen.

Firefighters arrived, found and extinguished the fire in a single-family residence.

As of Monday evening, no one was hurt. However, due to extensive smoke and fire damage, the home's residents are temporarily displaced.

According to the release, unattended cooking is the leading cause for kitchen fires. Firefighters say to stay in the kitchen whenever frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food.

If simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly and stay in the home. Also keep anything that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains away from the stovetop.

Keep stovetop burners clean.