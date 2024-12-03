Registration for Logan Wilson Football Camp now open

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time once again for Casper’s budding Super Bowl champions to learn from one of the best: Registration for the Logan Wilson Football Camp is now open, and spots are limited.

“Come out and hone your skills with NFL Star Logan Wilson,” the event website states. “The Logan Wilson Youth Football Camp at Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming is open to all boys and girls entering grades 1 through 8. Registered campers will receive performance training by Logan, a signed camp team photo, an exclusive camp T-shirt, and an unforgettable experience!”

The camp itself is happening on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at Natrona County High School.

The night before the camp, the grownups have a chance to meet Logan Wilson as well: Logan and his wife, Morgan, are inviting the public to a dinner date. On Friday, June 27 from 6 to 9 p.m., Events at The M in Downtown Casper is hosting a dinner/meet and greet with Logan and Morgan Wilson.

“Join Logan and Morgan at Events at The M in Downtown Casper for a night of football and fun!” the website states. “Proceeds from this event benefit the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation working to find a cause and cure for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), Natrona County High School Athletics, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.”

Wilson is an NCHS and University of Wyoming alum and is currently a linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals.

To reserve tickets for the dinner with Logan and Morgan Wilson, or to register your student athlete for the Logan Wilson Football Camp, visit loganwilsonevents.com.

