Multiple Wildfires Burn in Wyoming, See Latest Updates Here

The Red Canyon Fire is now 28% contained and burning up to 107,885 acres.

There are currently 471 personnel working to suppress the lightning-caused fire that began on August 13.

Yesterday the governor's office declared a State of Emergency due to ongoing wildfires (see more below) and FEMA approved federal funding to cover 75% of the firefighting costs including monies for camps, equipment, tools, supplies, and mobilization.

Evacuations are in place for Buffalo Creek Road between Jones Creek Road and Reck Road, extending to the Fremont County line. This includes Kirby Creek, Lake Creek, Bridger Creek, and the Pack Saddle area.

Weather has not been on the fire fighting side with temps in the 90s and low humidity. Winds remain terrain-driven and predictable, with the strongest and most noticeable impacts along ridgetops.

Below is a map of all current wildfires in Wyoming, posted by the US National Weather Service in Riverton.

The Sleeper Ranch Fire

Located about 6.5 northeast of Meeteetsee, this wildfire is about 40% contained at 20,657 acres.

Spring Creek Fire

Crews continue to make progress in Washakie County on the Spring Creek Fire, now 24% contained at 3,599 acres.

Bull Lake Fire

At last update, Bull Lake Fire is along the foothills of the Wind River Range. At last update it had burned 525 acres.

