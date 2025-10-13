Radiant Nuclear has abandoned its plan to build a microreactor manufacturing facility in Wyoming, a proposal that included storing spent nuclear fuel onsite. The decision, announced in October 2025, came after facing significant public opposition and regulatory hurdles, including Wyoming state law. The company is now pursuing Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as the location for its first factory.

"Radiant’s mission has been a simple one – to build portable nuclear generators, unlocking reliable and resilient power for anyone who needs it, wherever they need it. This vision is aligned with President Trump’s energy priorities: strengthening national security, reasserting American energy independence, and revitalizing domestic manufacturing. As an energy state with an experienced workforce, a strong industrial base, and a legacy of energy innovation, Wyoming naturally rose to the top as a potential fit for the future site of our advanced manufacturing factory" wrote Matt Wilson, the Senior Director of Operations at the company that was recently eyeing Wyoming for a microreactor manufacturing facility.

As part of its business model, the company intended to return reactors from customers for refueling and temporarily store the used nuclear fuel in dry casks at a factory campus in Bar Nunn.

"Our team was proud to have spent months in open dialogue with state, county and local officials and stakeholders about the possibility of siting our factory in Natrona County outside of Bar Nunn" continued Wilson in his letter sent to multiple media outlets including K2 Radio. He continued:

"In the months that followed our first town hall here in Wyoming in March of this year, Radiant held discussions focused on project specifics like the number of high-paying jobs the facility would create, our approach to worker and community safety, and the safeguards built into every aspect of nuclear operations. We also conducted community polling, door-to-door conversations, and follow-ups from event sign-ins to ensure we were providing the level of public engagement expected. The data was clear that Natrona County was supportive of Radiant’s investment."

"But, at the end of the day, our decision came down to regulatory certainty. Wyoming law currently allows spent fuel to be stored only at operating reactor sites, signaling nuclear is part of Wyoming’s energy portfolio. Our plan was to build our nuclear generators in the Cowboy State, using Wyoming-mined uranium, send them to customers (like our troops at remote bases), and bring them back for refueling, with the used fuel being safely and temporarily stored in above-ground containers at our factory. To be clear, Radiant was only seeking to safely and temporarily store used fuel from Wyoming-built reactors returned from deployment. Sadly, Wyoming’s law currently does not accommodate that model."

"Recent commercial wins, our growing work with the U.S. military, and the speed at which Radiant is moving towards successfully turning on our first reactor next year, all demanded a turnkey location where we could be quickly up and running to meet customer demand. Given that, this week we had to make a very tough decision to site our first factory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee instead of Wyoming."

"Radiant is focused on building reactors to meet the energy needs of our future. To do that, we must build where the rules are clear, the government is predictable, and businesses are free to invest and grow."

"For those of you who have attended Radiant’s public meetings, you have heard me say multiple times how excited my wife and I have been to move our young family (three kids under five years old) to Natrona County. My father lived in Wyoming in his early 20s, and many of his family stories are based on his experiences during that time in his life. Like him, I’ve met many people during my time in Wyoming that I now consider friends."

"While Radiant will be focused on our future operations in Tennessee, I plan to watch Wyoming’s development from a distance with hope there will be a future where energy innovation is prioritized and encouraged."

"I’d like to thank the state, Natrona County, Advance Casper, and the many community members who asked tough questions, engaged in thoughtful dialogue, and had honest conversations. We encourage you to keep fighting for business growth so your youth will have exciting, meaningful jobs that keep them in Wyoming and have young families stay and can continue to build this wonderful community."

