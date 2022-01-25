On Jan. 18, the Sinclair Casper Refining Company announced that they had donated three new locators each to the Mills and Evansville Fire Departments along with the Natrona County Fire Protection District.

Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, said in a press conference that since the program began in 1989, it has helped rescue 3,866 people internationally.

Grogan said that in 2021 there were 10 calls for missing individuals, in 2020 there were 12 calls, and in 2019 there were 10.

Samantha and Cody Howe said at the press conference that project lifesaver helped them find their son Benjamin when he went missing around Thanksgiving in 2021.

"The project lifesaver has been a great peace of mind for us because we know if something does happen to Ben, we can find him, we don't have to worry, even though we do worry," Cody Howe said. "We also like that it's reciprocal. We took a family vacation to Washington state this summer and we contacted the sheriff's department there where we were at, gave them his frequency in case we needed to use it. Never did, and that was a good thing. But just the peace of mind that if we had to we could use it. We appreciate that and are very grateful for project lifesaver."

Michael Cavalier, the deputy coordinator with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, said that each unit costs around $1,100, with each of the armbands fitted with a tracker costing around $400 each.

Cavalier said there are around 48 people in Natrona County that utilize the lifesaver program, with a waiting list being used if necessary, and also appreciate any additional donations.

While the Sheriff's Office responded to 10 cases in 2021, Cavalier said thus far in 2022 they have not had any cases.