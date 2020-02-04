Well over a foot of snow fell at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport during this week's major winter storm, according to preliminary numbers published by the National Weather Service.

The final snow depth at the airport was reported at 12 inches, with 15.2 inches of snowfall from 5 a.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm forced the City to shut down non-essential services. All highways out of town were closed, and 'no unnecessary travel' advisories were issued for City streets and the few local highways that remained open.

Lander received 13.1 inches of snowfall during that period, and ended up with a final snow depth of 19 inches.

In Riverton, the snow depth was reported at 10 inches after 6.4 inches of snow fell.

Heavy snow is expected in parts of western and northern Wyoming beginning Wednesday, with 10-14 inches of accumulation possible in Jackson through Friday. A winter storm watch was issued Tuesday morning.

Casper may also see more snow beginning Thursday evening.