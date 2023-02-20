Gov. Gordon to Seek Fed Disaster Designation as Storm Approaches

Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture urge Wyoming’s livestock producers to take actions to prepare for upcoming winter weather even as they recover from previous storms, according to a news release on Monday.

The state probably will ask for federal assistance due to livestock losses.

“We are well aware of the cumulative impacts this winter has brought to our ag producers," Gordon said in the news release.

Get our free mobile app

The 2022-23 winter has been particularly hard for Wyoming's sheep and cattle producers, according to the news release.:

The winter started exceptionally early and has resulted in significant snow levels and considerable drifting.

Ongoing windy conditions and drifting snow hampers efforts to reach livestock.

Mortality has been high so far and is expected to increase well into the spring as a result of this harsh winter.

State officials have been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Farm Service Agency to determine losses, the period of impact and the geographic scale of impact, according to the news release.

The information from these agencies and producers will be used to submit a request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation.

State officials urge producers to contact their local Farm Service Agency as soon as possible so that required specific information can be submitted correctly.

U.S.D.A. Secretarial disaster designations must be requested by the Secretary of Agriculture, by a governor or the governor’s authorized representative, by an Indian Tribal Council leader, or by an FSA State Executive Director.

The general process is described in further detail under “Secretarial Disaster Designation Process.” USDA offers several risk management and disaster assistance options to help producers recover after disasters.

Cow Belle's Ag Expo Hosts Hundreds of Students