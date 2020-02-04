NWS: Heavy Snow for Western Wyoming; 10-14 Inches for Jackson

On the heels of a major winter storm that impacted all of Wyoming to some degree, the National Weather Service expects another weather system to bring heavy snow to areas in western and northern Wyoming.

Jackson and Star Valley could see 10-14 inches of accumulation Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, with travel becoming difficult to impossible.

Lower elevations in Yellowstone National Park could see 12-16 inches of snow, and 15-25 inches could pile up in Tetons.

That's according to a winter storm watch issued early Tuesday, which calls for three to five inches of snow in Pinedale and 12-14 inches of accumulation near Bondurant.

The area including Clark, Cody, Greybull, Powell, Worland and Thermopolis could get four to six inches of new snow.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.