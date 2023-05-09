Chance of Severe Thunderstorms, Large Hail, Tornadoes in Casper Followed by Threat of Flooding

The National Weather Service Delivered a Severe Weather Briefing for Western and Central Wyoming this morning, May 9.

There's a chance of thunderstorms across the state with the possibility of severe impacts for the Casper-area tomorrow.

When they say "severe"they mean three things:

Strong wind gusts Large hail Tornadoes

The big threat, they stated, is going to be the large hail. In Casper, there is only about a 5% chance of tornadoes.

Towards the end of the week, heavy rains could cause flooding. Currently Casper's forecast predicts up to two inches of rainfall, but as we move into tomorrow that could change.

The weather service said that while they don't currently have a Flood Watch issued as of yet, there is a chance that they may post one depending on what the next 24 hours brings.

