Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend
It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing...
Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop.
Showers and thunderstorms are spreading from west to east with an 80% chance of precipitation tomorrow night.
Name that Garth Brooks' song!
Get our free mobile app
Rock & Roll All Night- Hairball 2022
Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's Beartrap Summer Festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!