Natrona County Administrative Offices Close on Tuesday

Natrona County government offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm, according to a news release from the county.

The closures affect the administrative offices and departments at 201 N. David St.

The county intends to reopen the offices at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency and essential services will remain operative.

Sheriff's deputies will still be answering calls for service.

