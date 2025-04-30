Today U.S. Senator John Barrasso talked with Rodney Scott, the nominee to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on ways to keep borders secure and ports of entry.

Part of that discussion included the Natrona County International Airport in Casper. Barrasso believes it is critical for the airport to maintain a CBP presence.

“The Natrona County International Airport in Casper serves as Wyoming’s only international port of entry.

“CBP’s presence at this facility ensures proper screening of international arrivals while facilitating critical global trade operations for our Wyoming businesses," said the senator, addressing Scott.

"The port of entry is pivotal to s ustaining our robust economy and workforce.Can you give me your commitment that, if confirmed, you will provide staffing and resources for Border Patrol at the Natrona County International Airport?”

Historically, CBP officers in airports have played a crucial role in securing the nation's borders and facilitating international travel. They handle immigraiton, customs, and agriculture inspections for travelers entering the U.S., and they have a presence at foreign airports through their Preclearance program. AT domestic airports, CBP officers manage the entry process, ensuring compliance with U.S. laws and regulations.

Among their many responsibilities, they ensure that individuals are entering the country legally and that they meet the necessary requirements for admission. They also are in charge of identifying and preventing illegal imported goods, including drugs and weapons.

Further, they inspect agricultural products and similar items that could pose a risk to the U.S. agriculture system.

The latest data on the official CBP website looking at FY 2024 shoes that they arrested 86 wanted criminals at U.S. ports of entry, they seized 1,571 pounds of drugs (60 of which was fentanyl), $152,418 in illicit currency, and $15 million worth of products with Intellectual Property Rights violations (referring to counterfeit products).

FBI's List of Unusual Weapons Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM