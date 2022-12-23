An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday.

The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported.

Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of damage.

Firefighters were working the scene when snow began falling, temperatures dropped to minus degrees and interstate highways began shutting down.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the storm, according to the news release.

