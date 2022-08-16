Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man

UPDATE as of 10:24 p.m.

The Casper Police Department has announced that Robert Ewings has been found "safe and sound."

The CPD wishes to thank the community for their help and support.

*****

The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man.

That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who announced that they received a report of a missing person on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The release states that Robert Ewings left his residence on Monday.

"At the time, he was cleanly shaven and driving a blue 2019 Ford F-150, bearing Wyoming plates 1-33643," the release stated. "Ewings may have gone to the mountains of Wyoming or may have returned to his home state of Minnesota."

The release stated that the CPD is continuing to investigate the whereabouts of Ewings and they are asking anybody with any information that they may have in regards to his travels and current location.

Members of the public with any information on Ewings are asked to contact Detective Patrick at the Casper Police Department by phone at 307-235-8278 or via Email at kpatrick@casperwy.gov.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or by visiting their website.