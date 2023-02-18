Mills Police Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Runaway Juvenile

The Mills Police Department is requesting the community's help in locating a missing teenager.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a Facebook post from the Mills PD, which stated that they are "Asking for your help in locating a runaway juvenile."

The juvenile is a 16-year-old female named Michelle Fagan.

She stands 5'5" and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Mills PD, Michelle was last seen on Friday morning, at about 7:45am.

"If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle, please contact the Mills Police Department at 307-266-4796," the Mills PD wrote.