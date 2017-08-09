Pole Creek Fire in Western Wyoming Now 15 Percent Contained

Firefighters continue to increase containment of a wildfire burning in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, about 25 miles northwest of Kemmerer.

The Pole Creek Fire was first reported Friday and burned about 3,000 acres over the weekend. But growth has been minimal this week, and, as of Wednesday morning, the fire was still roughly 3,159 acres in size.

Containment is now listed at 15 percent as firefighters continue to scout, construct and improve firelines. Crews are also removing hazardous snags around the fire perimeter in preparation for burnout operations when conditions permit.

Structure protection crews are nearly finished installing sprinklers and taking other steps to shield buildings, should flames reach them. Those preparations were set to continue Wednesday.

Tuesday saw light fire behavior due to cool temperatures, high humidity and scattered precipitation. A half inch of rain fell on the fire Tuesday, and Wednesday's forecast called for cool, cloudy, humid conditions with scattered precipitation throughout the day. Winds were expected to be light to moderate.

Currently, firefighting resources assigned to the blaze include four helicopters, four 20-person initial attack hand crews and 10 engines from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, as well as Lincoln and Sublette Counties.

A total of 168 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The area closure issued Monday remains in effect. Most area roads are still open for public use, but visitors to the Bridger-Teton National Forest are reminded to be alert for heavy vehicle traffic from firefighters on the narrow, wet roads.