UPDATE: Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Snowy Range Identified

A Florida man killed in a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range earlier this month has been identified.

According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Travis Just was snowmobiling on Ehlin Road (Forest Service Road 338) west of Centennial around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, when he hit a tree.

Just was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatality crash summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to support Just's wife and 11-year-old twins, the entrepreneur and well-known bodybuilder was in Wyoming on a birthday trip.

"Travis had a bigger than life personality, unmatched energy, and a heart larger than this universe. Anyone that had the pleasure to come in contact with Trav can attest that he was an absolute Icon and this world is a better place because he was in it. He had a way to make anyone around him feel like they were the most important person in the world and no obstacle could stop them. He truly was a world changer and our lives already feel so empty knowing he isn’t physically with us anymore," the page reads.

Since its creation on Feb. 5, the page has raised more than $69,000.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says.

According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries.

"Upon arrival, first responders located the scene of the incident, which was approximately six miles west of Centennial, near T Trail," the post reads.

The sheriff's office says the sole snowmobile rider involved, a 46-year-old man from Florida, was determined to be deceased at the scene.

"At this time, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office is unable to release any other information or answer further questions as it is an active investigation," the agency said.

"The Albany County Sheriff’s Office sends our sincerest condolences to the family and persons affected by this tragedy," the agency added.

This is the second fatal crash in Albany County this month.

