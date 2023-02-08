1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range

1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming&#8217;s Snowy Range

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says.

According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries.

"Upon arrival, first responders located the scene of the incident, which was approximately six miles west of Centennial, near T Trail," the post reads.

The sheriff's office says the sole snowmobile rider involved, a 46-year-old man from Florida, was determined to be deceased at the scene.

"At this time, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office is unable to release any other information or answer further questions as it is an active investigation," the agency said.

"The Albany County Sheriff’s Office sends our sincerest condolences to the family and persons affected by this tragedy," the agency added.

This is the second fatal crash in Albany County this month.

