(PODCAST) Casper Fire-EMS: Calls for Service, Spring Hazards, and Bird Watching

Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Dane Andersen dropped by the station so we could chat about call volume for service and spring versus summer fire hazards.

We get into the emotional aspects of the job — both concerning victims of fires and other accidents, and how the agency responds to them, but also how they themselves handle the emotional toll of a high-pressure, high-stress job.

Then we get into family and personal life, which is always a pleasant reminder that our firefighters and EMS staff are real people with families and hobbies just like everyone else.

Report to Wyoming is a K2Radio News podcast with a new episode every week.

