PHOTOS: Two Major Vehicle Accidents Occur Friday in Natrona County

The Natrona County Fire District has released photos from two separate vehicle accidents that occurred on Friday, January 15. Along with the photos, they shared some advice on how to prevent accidents in the future.

"Over the last several days here in Natrona County, there has been multiple significant vehicle accidents; with one of them, unfortunately, resulting in Wyoming’s first roadway fatality for 2022," the Fire District wrote on their Facebook page.

They shared photos from the two separate accidents, both of which had single occupants who were the drivers of the vehicles.

"Extrication was needed in both accidents in order to get the drivers out of their vehicles," they wrote. "Both occupants were transported to Wyoming Medical Center where each patient was listed in critical condition. These accidents are both still under investigation at this time, and more information may be released at a later date by law enforcement."

The Natrona County Fire District then offered some advice to avoid tragic accidents in the future.

"First and foremost, no matter where you are driving to; whether it's down the block or to the other side of town, always buckle up. Seat belts save lives, and you never know when an accident may happen."

They also told drivers to pay attention at all times when driving, telling them to put all distractions away and focus on the road.

"Finally," they wrote, "never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. You put your life and everyone else’s life at risk when the poor decision is made to get behind the wheel in that state of inebriation. These days, everyone has the means to get home safely; Uber, Lyft, taxi, phone a sober friend, etc. There is [sic] no more excuses."

"On the behalf of all the agencies that have been involved in the accidents that occurred over the past several days, NCFD offers our thoughts and prayers to all of the patients and their families," the Fire District wrote. "We would also like to take this time and bring up a few important safety topics about driving."