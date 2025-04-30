Central Wyoming Counseling Center Partners with Municipal Courts to Launch Diversion Program

Natrona County is expanding its Court Diversion Program to Circuit Court with the goal of strengthening community health and public safety.

The Diversion Program provides alternatives to incarceration through access to treatment and recovery support. But it's not just about offering an alternative to sending people to jail.

According to Jim Cowser, the CEO for the Central Wyoming Counseling Center, "it's about building a community where people have the opportunity to recover, reconnect, and thrive. We're proud to invest in solutions that treat the root causes of justice involvement and give people a real chance at change.”

The diversion program is fully funded by CWCC.

CWCC believes it matters because the program reduces overcrowding at the jail, connects individuals to care, builds safer and stronger communities, and helps break the cycle of recidivism.

“For the past 25 years, I have been working with numerous people facing mental health and/or addiction issues. The Casper Municipal Court’s sentenced-based diversion program is selfdriven rather than forced. I believe that makes the difference. We have seen many people seek help. We see the change in them. They are not committing as many crimes. I am proud to be a part of this program. It is a win/win for the people and the community as a whole" says Jacqueline K. Brown, Deputy City attorney.

Chief Justice Fox said:

“Natrona County Circuit Court Diversion will invest resources in low-level and low-risk criminals with mental health and substance use in a way that provides them with more tools for long-term behavioral change, and which eases the pressure on jails, courts, and the Wyoming State Hospital. We are grateful to the many folks and organizations in Natrona County who have pitched in to make this project possible and look forward to its continued success and expansion.”

The program was officially launched in the fall of 2024. From October 6 to December 31, 93 individuals were eligible for diversion. 29 Opted for traditional treatment, 12 sought counseling, and 12 opted for AA / NA programs.

From January 1 to March 31, 134 individuals were eligible for diversion. 39 opted for traditional treatment. Of those, 43.6% completed treatment, 33.3% are in progress with their treatment, and 23.1% did not complete treatment.

