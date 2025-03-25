(PHOTOS) Lady T-Birds beat Salt Lake to advance in first round of NJCAA DI Woman’s championships

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College Lady T-Birds easily beat Salt Lake Community College during the first round of games for the 2025 NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Lady T-Birds finished the game with a 67–55 win, sending them to meet up against the number-two seed, Wabash Valley College, on Thursday.

