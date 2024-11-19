PHOTOS: Former Taikwondo Studio Transformed into Family Brewery

Cygnet Brewing is officially accepting takeout orders and will open their doors to the public on Thursday, Nov. 21st.

The building is located at the old Martin's Co-Op building downtown at 613 West Yellowstone. Heralded as the heart of Casper, this downtown spot is no stranger to urban renewal projects like theirs.

While they aren't currently able to serve self-made beer yet, they are offering a wide assortment of food including brick oven pizzas, flatbread, and a brick oven pretzel with cheese sauce.

They will also be serving soft drinks, iced tea, lemonade, and kombucha. The owners hope to begin serving beer by the end of December.

The location will be open Thursday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Co-owner Taylor Schwahn says they will consider expanding their hours, possibly even for lunch, based on how business progresses.

Taikwondo Studio Transformed into Family Brewery In the spring of 2024 Cygnet Brewery began construction, it was completed in the fall. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM