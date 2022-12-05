PHOTOS: Crash at 12th and Wolcott Slows Traffic, Airbags Deployed

A crash has temporarily slowed traffic at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Street in Casper.

According to dispatch, a two-car accident occurred around 1:20 pm on Monday afternoon. Dispatch stated that there were no injuries reported but airbags on the Chevy Impala did deploy.

Officers are directing traffic to move through the intersection, but if possible, it's best for vehicles to avoid the area for the time being until tow trucks can remove the vehicles from the intersection.

K2 Radio News will update this story with more details if they become available.