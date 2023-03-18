PHOTOS: David Street Station Celebrates St. Paddy’s Day with ‘Afternoon on the Green’

St. Patrick may have celebrated his day on Friday, but the community got an extra chance to celebrate and feast in honor of the patron saint of Ireland.

That's because the David Street Station held its annual 'Afternoon on the Green' on Saturday and the community turned out in droves to celebrate one of the very first events of the season.

The event took place from 12pm-2pm and featured a slew of Irish-themed activities, entertainment, food, drink, crafts, and more.

Eat All Day was on hand, serving up corned beef and cabbage, as well as green beer.

The Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums performed, as did dancers from the Michael Patrick Gallagher School of Irish Dance.

There was also face painting, various games, and more which celebrated St. Patrick in the exact way that he deserved.

St. Patrick was known as the 'Apostle of Ireland,' and he is credited with bringing Christianity to the people of Ireland. According to his autobiographical Confessio, when Patrick was about sixteen years old, he was captured by Irish pirates from his home in Britain, and he was taken as a slave to Ireland. Eventually, he escaped and returned home but he came back to Ireland to spread Christianity.

St. Patrick's Day takes place on March 17, which is the supposed date of his death, though it's unclear if that's the exact date.

People from all over gather on St. Patrick's Day to celebrate his life, honor his death and, yes, eat a lot of corned beef and drink a lot of beer.

That's what happened at David Street Station on Saturday and the smiles were proof that the spirit of St. Patrick was alive and well during this afternoon on the green.

Photos from the event can be seen below: