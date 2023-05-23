One Dead, Three Injured in One-Car Crash Downtown on Tuesday

One person died and three were taken to the hospital after a high-speed chase through central Casper early Tuesday morning, a Casper Police Department spokeswoman said.

The victims have not been identified as of 6:50 a.m., Amber Freestone said.

Meanwhile, police have blocked off the area from Wolcott Street from First Street to Midwest Avenue, and Second Street from Beech to Center streets, Freestone said.

The cordoned off area is so large for a single-vehicle crash because debris was scattered west of the crash site along these streets, she said.

The area will be closed to all foot and vehicle traffic probably until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Find alternate routes if your commute goes through this area.

The westbound chase started shortly before 2 a.m. on East Second Street near Beverly Street, Freestone said.

In a subsequent press release, she wrote Casper Police officers saw the vehicle, which matched the description from an ongoing police investigations.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Someone apparently took the wheel and started driving west.

"Additional officers were dispatched and able to get ahead of the vehicle to lay down traffic spikes," according to the press release.

As the vehicle traveled into downtown,, it hit a concrete planter at Durbin Street and Wolcott Street, and the driver lost control.

Medical care was immediately offered and three vehicle occupants were taken by ambulance to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants' identities will be released at a later time after family members are notice.

Freestone said no buildings apparently were hit during the chase, nor were vehicles parked in from the of the Wyoming National Bank apartment building.

Freestone did not know what prompted the chase, but that information may be released later.

Again, please avoid this area downtown so first responders can finish their work

Responding agencies include the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center.