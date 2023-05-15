Casper City Council to Vote on Open Container Boundaries

The Casper City Council is scheduled at its Tuesday meeting to vote on setting the boundaries for people to walk downtown with open containers of alcoholic beverages this summer, according to the agenda.

Last year, the Council approved boundaries for open containers, and approved some alterations for this year at its work session last week.

The open container resolution will be among the resolutions on the consent agenda.

The open container times will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, beginning Memorial Day weekend at the end of May to the Labor Day Weekend at the beginning of September.

The boundaries start at the intersection of East Second and Durbin streets and head west to the West Yellowstone Highway and its intersection with South Elm Street.

The boundaries extend south at various distances from East Second and West Yellowstone on South Wolcott, South Center, South David, South Ash and South Elm streets. (See map.)

"No alley, side street, or parking areas provide for authorized possession of or travel with open containers," according to the resolution.

Retail, microbrewery and distillery license holders wishing to participate in an open container event need to give the City Clerk's office at least five business days notice. They then will be able to issue wristbands to customers.

Temporary signs will be installed at the boundary edges.

The city will spend about $5,000 for the signs for the altered open container area, and will spend about $2,000 a week for police overtime for the 15-week period for a total of about $30,000.

