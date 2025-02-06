PHOTOS: Casper Humane Society Has EIGHT New Puppies

Today the Casper Humane Society announced that they have a new litter of puppies ready to start meeting potential families.

"River, Elowyn, Glacier, Clarke, Herron, Nix, Minnow, and Brook are 8 week old, Pit Bull Terrier mixes. We are unsure what they are mixed with (read that again, and again, and again) but we are certain of some things; They are beautiful and vibrant!" wrote the nonprofit organization on Facebook.

"These bright-eyed puppies spend most of their time being silly, vocal, and eager to play. They must go home with families that will keep them exercised and work on good manners as they begin to navigate this exciting world around them! They are all affectionate through and through, and will make great additions to any home in need of their loyal and tender hearts."

The Casper Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that holds ~100 animals ranging from dogs and cats to guinea pigs, rats, reptiles and birds... and currently there is even a turtle named Koopa.

They do require vet references before an application for adoption is approved.

Check out the litter in pictures below !

Eight Week Old Puppies at the Casper Humane Society February 6. The nonprofit animal shelter announced that they have a litter of EIGHT new pups -- and they are RIDICULOUSLY CUTE. Don't forget about all the animals, check out their site HERE. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

SOME January 2025 Metro Animal Shelter Adoptables These descriptions are based off of Metro's website. Please call Metro Animal Shelter to inquire about availability. Also, please note this is not a list of ALL adoptables. To see more, please visit caspermas.org Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media