PHOTOS: Casper Home & Garden Show on St. Patrick’s Day

Spring is in the air. The smell of mud abounds, naive sprigs of grass dare to pop up here and there, and baby cows romp and play.

Tulip and daffodil buds are in the ground just waiting for the right time to pop up and say hello -- just before it snows again.

The Central Wyoming Home Builders Association is presenting its Annual Home and Garden Show:

Friday, March 17 from 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday, March 18 from 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, March 19 from 10 am to 4 pm

There are over 200 booths available, on the concourse, Three Trails Room and floor, plus some outdoor space, spotlighting the newest home improvement and garden ideas. This is the largest show of its kind for this area, attracting exhibitors from around the state as well as other states.

"This is an excellent opportunity to display your products and/or services directly to the public over a three-day period! Extensive advertising using radio, posters, newspapers, and television, approximately four weeks prior to the show, will keep the public informed of the event" -- FORD WYOMING Center