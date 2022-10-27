PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street

A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night.

That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS.

Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South McKinley Street, a little bit before the Wyoming Boulevard intersection.

When responders arrived, they reported to dispatch that it was a one-vehicle rollover involving one individual. An ambulance was called to the scene, as was a non-emergent response vehicle to provide additional "man power," according to the responders on team.

When a K2 Radio News reporter arrived on scene, an officer with the Casper Police Department confirmed the one-vehicle rollover and stated that one person, a female, had been transported to the Wyoming Medical Center.

The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

We spoke with a resident who lives in a nearby house and he stated that this is the third wreck at the exact spot in as many years. When asked if there was anything particularly extraordinary about the spot in question, he said "It's because the speed limit is 40 miles per hour and everybody thinks they can go 70."

The cause of the accident is currently unknown, but K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department for more information, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photos from the wreck can be seen below: