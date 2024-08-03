PHOTOS: Beartrap Summer Festival in Washington Park

The gates to Beartrap Summer Festival opened at 10 a.m. this morning in Casper.

This year the event is being held at Washington Park due to construction on the mountain.

Today's lineup featured the Cory McDaniel Duo, Jalan Crossland, Ain't From Here, Ashley Wineland, and Jake Clayton.

Tomorrow the gates open at 9 a.m.

Lander Valley Fire Department Pipe Band will kick off the music at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Blue Canyon Boys, Patti Fiasco, Felix y Los Gatos, and John Kirlin & the High Plain Drifters.