(PHOTOS) Annual Christmas Parade delights Casper-area community

CASPER, Wyo. — The streets of downtown Casper were lined with holiday-minded revelers on Saturday night, as hundreds turned out for the annual Downtown Christmas Parade.

More than 70 floats took part, representing area businesses, nonprofits, churches, first responder agencies, governmental offices and more.

“We’re really excited and proud of what we’ve got in store for this year’s parade,” Casper Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Tina Hoebelheinrich said before the parade’s start.

In addition to the festive Christmas floats, the Rialto served free hot cocoa and cookies to help keep attendees warm and well-fed.

Hoebelheinrich said some nice weather was a welcome change after a pair of wintry parades in the past couple years.

“Last year we’d just gotten that big snow and it was so cold, and the year before that was even worse with the rain throughout the parade,” she said. “We call this ‘Chamber of Commerce’ weather.”

After the parade, a panel of judges will give awards for their favorite floats, and Hoebelheinrich said the winners will be announced sometime early in the coming week. Attendees were also able to vote for a People’s Choice Award.

“Events like this are what build and foster communities,” Hoebelheinrich said.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)