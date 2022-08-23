Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall

We've all been in a hurry. Whether we're late for work, or have a meeting or the Taco Bell we had for lunch hasn't agreed with us; we've all had reason to drive fast and park quickly.

Police officers have even more of a reason than the rest of us to be in a hurry - they're literally out there saving lives. Every second counts which is why, sometimes, they don't have the extra time to park directly within the lines of a parking space.

Such was the case on Monday night at Eastridge Mall, as a Casper resident photographed a patrol car parked rather...uniquely, on top of an enormous rock.

Casper resident Stephanie Herdt was minind her own business in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall, when suddenly a patrol car came zipping into the parking lot, so quickly that the driver didn't even notice the huge boulder, sitting atop a rock barrier.

Herdt said she was at the Gamestop location adjacent to the mall when the patrol car appeared.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Herdt

"The car was on the rock," Herdt told K2 Radio News. "They tried to push it off the rock and they were pushing the gas and spinning the wheel and it just made it funnier. I don’t believe they were really doing anything but talking to people in a car next to them she went to pull off but went up [instead]."

Listen, accidents happen. Police officers have a lot on their minds. Sometimes they're in a hurry. And, most importantly, police officers are human. We all make mistakes. We all drive a little recklessly. This isn't a big deal (though the photo has already been shared more than 80 times as of the time of this writing), but it does serve that all of us, police included, should pay attention at all times when we're behind the wheel of a car.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department regarding this incident, and will update this article with a response if we receive one.