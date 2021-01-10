Pelosi: House ‘Will Proceed’ to Impeachment of Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, calling him a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

Pelosi made the announcement Sunday in a letter to colleagues.

She says the House will act with solemnity but also urgency with just days remaining before Trump is to leave office on Jan. 20.

In her letter, she says Trump represents “an imminent threat” to democracy and the Constitution.

Two Republican senators have said they want Trump to resign immediately.

