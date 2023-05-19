By HALELUYA HADERO Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Montana’s first-of-its kind law that makes it illegal for residents to use TikTok in the state is already facing its first legal challenge with a lawsuit filed by five people who use the app and argue the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

The law would have much more far-reaching effects than bans already in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit use of the app on government devices.

Experts say it will be extremely difficult to enforce, if not impossible.

