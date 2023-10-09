Natrona County Judge Suspends Prison Sentence for Repenant Felon, Orders Three Years Probation

Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson agreed to suspend an 8 to 10 year prison sentence for a Casper man who pointed a loaded M-16 rifle at a woman during a drug heist. As part of his sentence he was ordered to complete the Youthful Offender Program. He is scheduled to finish this month.

While the prosecuting attorney opposed a reduced prison sentence, Harrington's Public Defender Steve Mink requested a hearing. Harrington was ordered to three years probation, and should he violate the terms of his probation he will be on the hook for the 8 to 10 years in prison.

In February, Harrington was sentenced on two counts, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated burglary.

At that time, Assistant District Attorney Blane Nelson said that Harrington showed low accountability for his actions and blamed drinking and marijuana.

Nelson continued that Harrington's social media appeared to glorify gang life with pictures of guns and signs. He showed "a degree of pride and joy of this life of harm and hazard."

Harrington did not originally take responsibility for his actions said the judge in today's hearing, but he has since done so. He wrote a letter to the court in August affirming that he is remorseful and working to become a better man.

He told Johnson his plan, if released on supervised probation, would be to obtain a GED, enroll in parenting classes, go to treatment for his alcohol and narcotics addiction, and attend church.

Mink argued that "it would be a waste of resources to have him [Harrington] go through the youthful offender program and go to prison for 8 to 10 years."

He will be released from custody if and when he finishes the Youthful Offender Program at the end of October.

Wyoming Photographer Shares Breathtaking Pictures of Northern Lights Various Casper Photographers captured the beauty of the Northern Lights on March 23, 2023. Gallery Credit: Breanna Klamm Whitlock