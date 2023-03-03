Liz Cheney Responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Call for a ‘National Divorce’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene believes that Red States and Blue States should be separated.

That's according to a tweet MTG posted last week, in which she called for a national divorce.

"We need a national divorce," Greene tweeted. "We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

This tweet evoked a variety of responses, with some Twitter users seconding the claim, while others pointed out that if the country were to separate by red and blue states, Georgia - the state MTG represents - might be a blue state.

Cheney, herself, took to Twitter to offer her thoughts on MTG's call.

"Let's review some of the governing principles of America, [Marjorie]," Cheney wrote. "Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to aupport and defend the Constitution. Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie."

Secession, according to Webster's Dictionary, is "the action of withdrawing formally from membership of a federation orbody, especially a political state."

But is secession actually unconstitutional?

The University of Virginia School of Law wrote that "The Supreme Court weighed in on the secession issue in Texas v. White in 1869, declaring it unconstitutional."

But, in 1991 The Washington Post wrote that "In most federal systems of government, the constitution contains no express right of secession. The Soviet constitution does recognize a right to secede, but is silent as to the terms on which secession may occur."

The constitutionality of secession may be up for debate, but what's not up for debate is that a 'national divorce' of the United States would result in a very different looking country.