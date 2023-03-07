Wyoming Man Gets 6 Months for DWI Crash That Injured Skateboarder

A 20-year-old Fort Washakie man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for hitting and injuring a skateboarder while driving drunk, United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced late Monday.

The incident happened on Sept. 10, 2022, on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Vassallo says Leslie Frank Noseep III was driving on Old Wind River Highway when he swerved into the oncoming lane and hit a 14-year-old who was riding his skateboard on the side of the road.

"The boy suffered deep lacerations on his knees and calf," Vassallo said in a press release.

"Noseep fled the scene and was later apprehended by law enforcement," Vassallo added.

In addition to the six-month prison sentence, Noseep was also ordered to pay $458.96 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Noseep will be subject to three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.