Parts Of I-80 Remain Closed, I-25 Open According To WYDOT

Interstate 25 in Wyoming is open as of 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, but portions of Interstate 80 remain closed due to poor travel conditions cause by winter weather.

That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. WYDOT says that I-80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Laramie.

The website says that as of 5:30 a.m. that closure was expected to remain in effect for roughly 11 to 13 hours. I-80 westbound was closed between Cheyenne and Laramie and eastbound from the Utah line to Rawlins due to rolling closures

While I-25 was open, it was slick throughout it's entire length in Wyoming. A "no unnecessary travel" advisory was in effect in the Chugwater and Glendo areas.

You can access the WYDOT Road and Travel report here.