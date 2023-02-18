The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle to brace for brutally cold temperatures, bitter cold wind chills, snow and wind this week.

The agency on Saturday evening sent out a decision packet that included the following

Widespread High Wind Watches in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming Sunday through Tuesday.

Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges Sunday night through Wednesday night.

Widespread accumulating snowfall likely for the plains Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

Much colder temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chills Wednesday night into Thursday morning will likely fall below -20°F.

In terms of snowfall, the agency says:

➔ Widespread moderate snow is likely for the plains/lower elevations Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. ➔ Widespread snow accumulation is also likely with some locations seeing over 6 inches of snowfall. ➔ Uncertainty still remains in snow totals, but confidence is growing for a potentially impactful winter storm.

Brutally cold temperatures and wind chills are also forecast:

➔ This winter storm will bring frigid temperatures to the area Wednesday through Friday morning. ➔ High temperatures in the teens and single digits are expected Wednesday and Thursday. ➔ Low temperatures Wednesday night are expected to be in the negative teens. ➔ Coldest wind chills expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wind chills less than -20°F are likely

Here is the forecast for Cheyenne:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west wind 35 to 45 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Washington's Birthday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind around 45 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 40 to 45 mph, with gusts as high as 70 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy.

Tuesday Night Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 15. Blustery.

Wednesday Night Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -13.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.

Thursday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Here is the Laramie forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 35 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 31 by 5am. Very windy, with a west wind 45 to 50 mph, with gusts as high as 70 mph.

Washington's Birthday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind around 45 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind around 45 mph, with gusts as high as 70 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Windy.

Tuesday Night Snow. Low around 11. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 14. Blustery.

Wednesday Night Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Thursday A slight chance of snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Thursday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Friday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Friday Night A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Windy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 28.