Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight And Tomorrow

After a warm, spring-like day today, winter weather is expected to make a comeback in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday night and Thursday.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:

The agency posted this statement:

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy and mild with snow for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. High temperatures will range from 42 to 52 degrees west of I-25, with 55 to 70 degrees further east. It will be much colder, windy and cloudy for Thursday with a chance of snow. Highs will range from 24 to 36 degrees. Friday will be sunny, windy and cold with highs from 24 to 38 degrees.

Here is the Cheyenne forecast:

Today A 20 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Here is the Laramie forecast:

Today A 20 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values between zero and 5. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday A slight chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.