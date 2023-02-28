Natrona County Emergency Management Asks Travelers to AVOID Oregon Trail Road

Natrona County Emergency Management recently announced that they've responded to multiple calls to rescue motorists who were stranded on Oregon Trail Road.

That's according to a Facebook post from the organization, which stated that deputies have "responded to assist multiple stranded citizens on Oregon Trail Road due to impassable conditions. Motorists were attempting to utilize Oregon Trail Road as a detour due to the current closure of HWY 220 between Muddy Gap and Alcova."

NCEM officials have stated that Oregon Trail Road is currently impassable due to snow drifts, and they asked that motorists avoid using Oregon Trail Road as a detour.



The snow drifts are a result of the storm that occurred in various parts of Wyoming last week. Recently, a Casper woman posted a video of the incredibly large snow drifts that are surrounding houses in a Casper neighborhood.

While the sun is shining as of the time of this writing, there's currently a 50% chance of more snow on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to K2 Radio News for all road closures and other weather updates as we continue to get through another Wyoming winter together.