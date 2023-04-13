Severe Thunderstorms In Panhandle Today, Snow Headed For Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says thunderstorms are possible across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today, with some in the Panhandle possibly becoming severe.

Another blast of winter weather is headed our way starting tonight as well.

Here is the information on the thunderstorms:

6 PM April 12th - Precipitation chances increase headed into tomorrow after a few warmer and drier days across the area to start off the week. While most areas across southeast Wyoming will see scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder, there is a marginal chance for severe thunderstorms over the southern Nebraska Panhandle Thursday afternoon and evening. Main hazards with these storms will be occasional lightning and gusty winds. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Here is the posted information on the winter weather:

Unsettled weather returning to southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle as a low pressure system slowly moves through the area. Mainly snow for southeast Wyoming with cold rain showers in the Panhandle. Best chances for moisture looks to be early Friday morning through late morning for most areas. Residual showers expected Saturday as upper level low moves through. Nice weather is expected Sunday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Here is the forecast for Cheyenne:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Here is the Laramie forecast:

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday Night Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.