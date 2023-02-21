VIDEO: I-90/US 87 Near Sheridan and Buffalo Closed, Total Whiteout Conditions; I-80 Closed As Well

Due to the impending storm, several Wyoming roads and highways are closed on Tuesday and, judging from a video sent by a traveling on I-90, it's easy to see why.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently shared a video which showcases just what travelers are facing on these Wyoming Highways.

I-90/US 87 Sheridan/Buffalo is CLOSED...and this is why," WYDOT wrote in a Facebook post.

The 8 second video showed complete whiteout conditions on the highway, with very little visibility.

For this reason and others, I-90 near Sheridan/Buffalo is closed, as is US 87.

Similarly, I-80 is closed from Laramie to Rock Springs, due to Winter Conditions.

"As of February 21 at 01:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 3 to 5 hours," WYDOT wrote on their website. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road."

US 30 from Laramie to Rock Springs is also closed.

US 287 from Laramie to Lander is closed as well.

For a full listing of road closures, visit the WYDOT website.