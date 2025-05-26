Oregon Man Found Guilty of Assaulting Yellowstone Park Employee in a Construction Zone

David Tyler Regnier, 67, of Bend, Oregon, was convicted by a federal jury on May 21 for assaulting a federal employee with a dangerous weapon.

The trial lasted three days and was held before U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on September 18, 2024, two Yellowstone National Park employees were directing traffic near Canyon Junction where road construction was underway.

They noticed a jeep approaching the intersection and driving the wrong way down the road to bypass waiting traffic.

Regnier was driving the jeep. He expressed his displeasure at how traffic was being directed through the construction zone.

One employee told Regnier that he could not proceed and needed to back up. The other employee stood in the way of the jeep with a stop sign.

Regnier accelerated, driving into the employee and physically pushing him backwards.

The employee jumped out of the Jeep’s path after it struck him. Regnier was later stopped by Yellowstone National Park Service law enforcement officers and arrested.

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie I. Sprecher said, “Our office will take a strong stance against the frequent acts of violence directed at public servants who are merely doing their jobs to protect the community.”

Sentencing has been set for August 7, 2025. Regnier faces up to 20 years in federal prison with three years of supervised release to follow, up to a $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

National Park Service law enforcement officers investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

